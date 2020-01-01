 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Slurricane

by Meraki Gardens

Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Slurricane

About this product

This strain is a feast for eyes it’s glittering trichomes, bright pistils, lime green and lavender leaves will leave you breathless. Not only is this strain beautiful but it has some fierce flavors and aromas. You might feel like you are right in-between a bakery and a flower shop with the aromas this gives off. Be prepared for a stoney, in-your-face buzz that melts down all over your body.

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.