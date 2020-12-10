Meraki Gardens
Slurricane
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This strain is a feast for eyes it’s glittering trichomes, bright pistils, lime green and lavender leaves will leave you breathless. Not only is this strain beautiful but it has some fierce flavors and aromas. You might feel like you are right in-between a bakery and a flower shop with the aromas this gives off. Be prepared for a stoney, in-your-face buzz that melts down all over your body.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
