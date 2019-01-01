About this product
Free Shipping Within the US! Ingredients: Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Frankincense Oil, Organic Arnica Montana Oil, Organic Hemp Extract & LOVE Contains: 250 Hemp Extract 1oz Non GMO | Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free Recommended for all-over use. Contains ingredients known to help prevent and relieve: Muscle Pain Muscle Soreness Muscle Spasms Joint Pain Nerve Pain Inflammation
About this brand
Merkabah Labs
Welcome to Merkabah Labs! We are a Colorado based agricultural hemp company providing the purest product on the market. We are currently offering five lines of MCT coconut oil tincture, infused with our finest quality proprietary winterized decarboxylated hemp extract in peppermint, orange, ginger-turmeric, natural and pet drops. Our mission is to provide the world with a natural, self-care option that lights up the spirit and rejuvenates the body.