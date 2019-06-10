samsmithhh123
on June 10th, 2019
Amazing metal slide! Last you will have to buy.
Specifications: Cone size: 14,5mm Total length: 50,5mm Weight: 15,5g Capacity: 0,5-0,75g Type: Single hole Surface finish: Blasted Color: Steel-blue anodized Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on April 9th, 2019
That’s quality !
on April 9th, 2019
So elegant