Delta 10 is the newest cannabinoid taking over the CBD space. Delta 10 offers a "headier" experience than it's sister cannabinoid, Delta 8. Users feel more focus and can have more energy. Combine Delta 10 with a Delta 8 and you have a great experience. These gummies combine the delicious sweetness with a tongue twisting sourness, resulting in a perfectly tasty gummy. These gummies are formulated by pharmacists and all extracts are made using proven scientific methods by PhD chemists with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC. Type: Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC Vegan: No Total Amount: 20 Gummies Delta 10 & Delta 8 Per package/Per Gummy: 500mg/25mg Flavors: Sweet and Sour Key Ingredients: Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆10 THC) and Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) Final Thoughts: You'd be hard pressed to find better tasting gummies that store well and are formulated by pharmacists. We met the Mellow Fellow team at the ATL CBD Expo and instantly fell in love with their offerings. Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Mellow Fellow's Delta 10 and Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Mellow Fellow do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state. USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT. Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 or Delta 10 product.