 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham 100mg

Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham 100mg

by Mindy's Edibles

Write a review
Mindy's Edibles Edibles Chocolates Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham 100mg
Mindy's Edibles Edibles Chocolates Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A DOSE OF DECADENCE James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey. Caramelized white chocolate nestled with crunchy graham crackers & mini marshmallows. Next level goodness. 100mg THC/CBD Bar 10 mg THC : 10mg CBD per piece 10 pieces per bar 45.0g, 1.6 oz.

About this brand

Mindy's Edibles Logo
James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal has partnered with Cresco Labs to create perfectly-dosed, delicious edibles. Chef Segal carefully crafts gummies in Glazed Clementine Orange, Cool Keylime Kiwi, Lush Black Cherry, Freshly Picked Berries, Honey Sweet Melon and Botanical White Grapefruit flavor options, and chocolates in Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham, Milk Chocolate & Peanut Brittle and Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee flavors. These iconic flavors are curated with thoughtful ingredients, utilizing chef-led quality and precision dosing. Looking for a consistent edible experience? Find premium cannabis cuisine at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review