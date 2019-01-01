 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jumbie Art Abstract Basketball Shorts

Jumbie Art Abstract Basketball Shorts
$60.00MSRP

About this product

New Jumbie Art shorts are great for athletics or comfortable chill wear. We took extra time to make a high quality waistband with elastic and draw string for a secure fit. Made out of soft, breathable fabric that dries quickly and is durable. Art accents down the sides and bottom makes it great for everyday wear. Show your true colors, wear it your way. Features Stash pocket inside waistband. Key loop in pocket. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Soft, breathable fabric. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.

About this brand

We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!