Jumbie Magi Cloak

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.

$160.00MSRP

Introducing the new Magi Cloak from the Eclipse Collection. Made to spread magic this cloak is fully reversible! The outside is made from natural cotton-rayon blend and gives you a more sleek look. The inside is made from our soft poly spandex fabric for our signature full color look. This cloak is lightweight and will keep you warm during those cool nights and is designed with front pockets on either side, it has a beautiful flow with movement. Features Natural cotton-rayon blend made in the USA. Original prints by Jumbie Art. Original design. Fully Reversible. Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.

