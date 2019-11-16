 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Citral Glue

Citral Glue

by Mojave

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Mojave Cannabis Flower Citral Glue

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Citral Glue by Mojave

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

BunBurner

The discription of this strain is super accurate. In small amounts it's very energizing but with a full bowl you are couch locked and feeling good.

About this strain

Citral Glue

Citral Glue

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss. 

About this brand

Mojave Logo
Mojave