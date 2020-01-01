 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Inzane In The Membrane Pre-Roll 1g

Inzane In The Membrane Pre-Roll 1g

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Pre-rolls Inzane In The Membrane Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Inzane In The Membrane Pre-Roll 1g by Mojave

About this strain

Inzane In The Membrane

Inzane In The Membrane

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

About this brand

Mojave Logo
Mojave