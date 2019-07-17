About this strain
Inzane In The Membrane effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
