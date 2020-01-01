Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
(Nut-Free) 10mg/50mg 10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box Another out of this world healthy chocolate chip cookie takes the stage – but this time it’s NUT-FREE! This 10:1 version of our chocolate chip cookie starts with a sunflower seed base, another great source of magnesium that promotes a healthy mood. Infused with the powerful healing properties of whole-plant cannabis CBD, you can trust this treat as an anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and pain reliever. Allergens: Eggs
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.