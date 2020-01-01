 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Moon Man's Mistress

About this product

(Nut-Free) 10mg/50mg 10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box Another out of this world healthy chocolate chip cookie takes the stage – but this time it’s NUT-FREE! This 10:1 version of our chocolate chip cookie starts with a sunflower seed base, another great source of magnesium that promotes a healthy mood. Infused with the powerful healing properties of whole-plant cannabis CBD, you can trust this treat as an anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and pain reliever. Allergens: Eggs

About this strain

Ringo's Gift

Ringo's Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

About this brand

We are an artisanal paleo edible company committed to taste-worthy products healthy for the body with a focus on healing, performance, and recovery.