Moon Man's Mistress
CBD Solar Flare Chocolate Chip Cookie
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this product
(Nut-Free) 10mg/50mg
10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box
Another out of this world healthy chocolate chip cookie takes the stage – but this time it’s NUT-FREE! This 10:1 version of our chocolate chip cookie starts with a sunflower seed base, another great source of magnesium that promotes a healthy mood. Infused with the powerful healing properties of whole-plant cannabis CBD, you can trust this treat as an anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and pain reliever.
Allergens: Eggs
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
