About this product

(Nut-Free) 10mg/50mg

10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box

Another out of this world healthy chocolate chip cookie takes the stage – but this time it’s NUT-FREE! This 10:1 version of our chocolate chip cookie starts with a sunflower seed base, another great source of magnesium that promotes a healthy mood. Infused with the powerful healing properties of whole-plant cannabis CBD, you can trust this treat as an anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and pain reliever.

Allergens: Eggs