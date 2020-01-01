About this product

For more than five years MoonLion CannaSciences has partnered with licensed cultivators in California to cultivate, specific species to produce our CBD products. Today’s processes extract ratios of 2:1 (CBD: THC), 17:1(CBD:THC) and by combining both have developed from both species an oil ratio 10:1(CBD:THC). The extraction process, carefully cleans/sanitizes every portion of the plant (flowers, leaves and sticks: TRIM), with food grade ethanol, gently removing all solvents. What is produced is, a CBD rich oil that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, wax and fats. All remaining parts are activated. = 15ml = 15 servings = 150mg average in a bottle = long shelf-life =10:1 for medium THC system tolerance Also available: 2:1 – for high THC system tolerance 17:1 for lower THC system tolerance Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-diabetic, Anti-emetic, Anti-epileptic, Anti-inflammatory, Anti-proliferative, Anti-psychotic, Anti-bacterial, Anti-ischemic, Anti-psoriatic, Anti-spasmodic, Anxiolytic, Bone stimulant, Immunosuppressive, Intestinal anti-prokinetic, Neuroprotective Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin