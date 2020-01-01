 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Tinctures & sublingual
  10:1 CBD Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg

10:1 CBD Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg

by MoonLion CannaScience

10:1 CBD Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg
MoonLion CannaScience Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 10:1 CBD Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg
MoonLion CannaScience Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 10:1 CBD Full Spectrum WPE Oil 150mg

For more than five years MoonLion CannaSciences has partnered with licensed cultivators in California to cultivate, specific species to produce our CBD products. Today’s processes extract ratios of 2:1 (CBD: THC), 17:1(CBD:THC) and by combining both have developed from both species an oil ratio 10:1(CBD:THC). The extraction process, carefully cleans/sanitizes every portion of the plant (flowers, leaves and sticks: TRIM), with food grade ethanol, gently removing all solvents. What is produced is, a CBD rich oil that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, wax and fats. All remaining parts are activated. = 15ml = 15 servings = 150mg average in a bottle = long shelf-life =10:1 for medium THC system tolerance Also available: 2:1 – for high THC system tolerance 17:1 for lower THC system tolerance Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-diabetic, Anti-emetic, Anti-epileptic, Anti-inflammatory, Anti-proliferative, Anti-psychotic, Anti-bacterial, Anti-ischemic, Anti-psoriatic, Anti-spasmodic, Anxiolytic, Bone stimulant, Immunosuppressive, Intestinal anti-prokinetic, Neuroprotective Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin

About this brand

MoonLion CannaSciences mission is to provide the highest quality cannabis products. MoonLion CannaScience believes in passion, love and the highest understanding from plant cultivation to the finished product, our goal is always to provide the best to our customers from the cannabis world.