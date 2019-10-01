 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Motive CBD Lavender and Eucalyptus Balm- 2oz jar

Motive CBD Lavender and Eucalyptus Balm- 2oz jar

by MOTIVE CBD

About this product

Motive Topical CBD Balm contains 500mg of CBD which quickly targets sore areas for relief. Our rejuvenating blend of artisinal ingredients, combined with organic CBD, will help alleviate your daily aches and pains. The unique texture of the balm (or salve), combine with soothing lavender and eucalyptus scents. Motive Topical 500MG CBD Balm loosens up muscles that are feeling tight. The light scent combines with the natural CBD to bring a sense of calm. Experience targeted relief, reduce tension, and promote relaxation with Motive’s CBD Topical Balm. CBD balm is thought by CBD fans to help ease chronic pain in part by reducing inflammation. CBD binds with the CB2 receptors in our skin. As it doesn't reach the bloodstream, it is best used for localized pain or to relieve specific, tight, muscles and joints. It is an ideal solution for people who have arthritis. A recent news article and position paper by the Arthritis Foundation indicates this organization's support for it's members finding relief from CBD items. Made in the USA, Motive Motive Lavender and Eucalyptus 500mg CBD Balm is also cruelty free, meaning we don't test on animals, and the ingredients are all natural! This item is vegan friendly and qualifies as non-GMO. Free shipping on all orders over $75! Isolate CBD is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive Each glass jar has 500mg of organic CBD Moisturize skin for daily revitalization Joint and muscle pain relief Available in soothing Lavender and Eucalyptus scent One 2oz jar is typically a 30 day supply with daily use Cruelty free, no testing on animals Vegan friendly All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO Made in USA Ingredients 500MG of Isolate CBD from Hemp Beeswax Medium chain triglyceride oil Lavender oil Eucalyptus Oil

About this brand

This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.