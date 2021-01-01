About this product

Motive Topical CBD Balm contains 500mg of CBD which quickly targets sore areas for relief. Our rejuvenating blend of artisinal ingredients, combined with organic CBD, will help alleviate your daily aches and pains. The unique texture of the balm (or salve), combine with soothing lavender and eucalyptus scents. Motive Topical 500MG CBD Balm loosens up muscles that are feeling tight. The light scent combines with the natural CBD to bring a sense of calm. Experience targeted relief, reduce tension, and promote relaxation with Motive’s CBD Topical Balm.



CBD balm is thought by CBD fans to help ease chronic pain in part by reducing inflammation. CBD binds with the CB2 receptors in our skin. As it doesn't reach the bloodstream, it is best used for localized pain or to relieve specific, tight, muscles and joints. It is an ideal solution for people who have arthritis. A recent news article and position paper by the Arthritis Foundation indicates this organization's support for it's members finding relief from CBD items.



Made in the USA, Motive Motive Lavender and Eucalyptus 500mg CBD Balm is also cruelty free, meaning we don't test on animals, and the ingredients are all natural! This item is vegan friendly and qualifies as non-GMO.



Isolate CBD is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive

Each glass jar has 500mg of organic CBD

Moisturize skin for daily revitalization

Joint and muscle pain relief

Available in soothing Lavender and Eucalyptus scent

One 2oz jar is typically a 30 day supply with daily use

Cruelty free, no testing on animals

Vegan friendly

All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO

Made in USA



Ingredients



500MG of Isolate CBD from Hemp

Beeswax

Medium chain triglyceride oil

Lavender oil

Eucalyptus Oil