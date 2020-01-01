 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. MOTIVE FRESH MINTS 250MG CBD

by MOTIVE CBD

$24.99MSRP

About this product

These refreshing, CBD infused mints are perfect to take on the go. Each mint contains 10MG of full spectrum CBD to help promote calmness and synergy for better rest and a quicker recovery. Each tin contains 25 CBD Fresh Mints and slips easily into your pocket while you’re on the move! These are made in small batches, and contain the highest quality full spectrum CBD nature has to offer. Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation Each Fresh Mint has 10MG of CBD allowing for calming relief while you freshen your smile All natural, Fresh Mint, (Peppermint) flavor 25 mints in each tin Vegan friendly, Gluten free, Non GMO Made entirely in the USA Ingredients: 10mg cannabadiol (CBD) Organic powdered sugar Gum paste Green food coloring

About this brand

This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.