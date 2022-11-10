These refreshing, CBD infused mints are perfect to take on the go. Each mint contains 10MG of full spectrum CBD to help promote calmness and synergy for better rest and a quicker recovery. Each tin contains 25 CBD Fresh Mints and slips easily into your pocket while you’re on the move! These are made in small batches, and contain the highest quality full spectrum CBD nature has to offer.



Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive

Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation

Each Fresh Mint has 10MG of CBD allowing for calming relief while you freshen your smile

All natural, Fresh Mint, (Peppermint) flavor

25 mints in each tin

Vegan friendly, Gluten free, Non GMO

Made entirely in the USA



Ingredients:



10mg cannabadiol (CBD)

Organic powdered sugar

Gum paste

Green food coloring