About this product
These refreshing, CBD infused mints are perfect to take on the go. Each mint contains 10MG of full spectrum CBD to help promote calmness and synergy for better rest and a quicker recovery. Each tin contains 25 CBD Fresh Mints and slips easily into your pocket while you’re on the move! These are made in small batches, and contain the highest quality full spectrum CBD nature has to offer.
Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive
Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation
Each Fresh Mint has 10MG of CBD allowing for calming relief while you freshen your smile
All natural, Fresh Mint, (Peppermint) flavor
25 mints in each tin
Vegan friendly, Gluten free, Non GMO
Made entirely in the USA
Ingredients:
10mg cannabadiol (CBD)
Organic powdered sugar
Gum paste
Green food coloring
Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive
Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation
Each Fresh Mint has 10MG of CBD allowing for calming relief while you freshen your smile
All natural, Fresh Mint, (Peppermint) flavor
25 mints in each tin
Vegan friendly, Gluten free, Non GMO
Made entirely in the USA
Ingredients:
10mg cannabadiol (CBD)
Organic powdered sugar
Gum paste
Green food coloring
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!