 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. B Bud Gas Monkey

B Bud Gas Monkey

by Mountain Sun Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Mountain Sun Botanicals Cannabis Flower B Bud Gas Monkey

Similar items

Show all

About this product

B Bud Gas Monkey by Mountain Sun Botanicals

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Ah-weed

Damn de damn damn. Beautiful, easy smoking flower. Took one full bowl in the bong, an immediate full body relaxation. My mind is racing (no anxiety) for the right way to write this review. 😁 I'm very happily baked and gonna just lie down & enjoy the overwhelming calm.

About this brand

Mountain Sun Botanicals Logo
Mountain Sun Botanicals Flower Strains Mountain Sun Botanicals provides a variety of flower strains. Review the medicinal and recreational types we grow, including our proprietary flower strains. Whether grown for medicinal or recreational purposes, all of our flower is certified Clean Green and tested for purity.