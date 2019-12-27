Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
on December 27th, 2019
Damn de damn damn. Beautiful, easy smoking flower. Took one full bowl in the bong, an immediate full body relaxation. My mind is racing (no anxiety) for the right way to write this review. 😁 I'm very happily baked and gonna just lie down & enjoy the overwhelming calm.