Sativa Dominant Treat yourself with mozen’s Power Up pen. Go big, make your body feel good, or use it just for shitz and giggles. Get your swerve on and live the dream. Effect: Energetic, Uplifting Prominent Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene Capacity: 500mg THC: 80%
Find your Balance: Mozen is for life-warriors trying to find balance. Parents juggling multiple priorities while facing the modern challanges of an ever-changing world. Professionals seeking alternative was to deal with their shit and relax. The Mozen promise: Our customers will experience a smart, simple and safe way to enjoy cannabis, balance the daily stresses of life, and relieve their health concerns.