Mozen
Power Up All in One Vaporizer Pen
Sativa Dominant
Treat yourself with mozen’s Power Up pen. Go big, make your body feel good, or use it just for shitz and giggles. Get your swerve on and live the dream.
Effect: Energetic, Uplifting
Prominent Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene
Capacity: 500mg
THC: 80%
