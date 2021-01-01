Loading…
Mozen

Power Up All in One Vaporizer Pen

About this product

Sativa Dominant

Treat yourself with mozen’s Power Up pen. Go big, make your body feel good, or use it just for shitz and giggles. Get your swerve on and live the dream.

Effect: Energetic, Uplifting

Prominent Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene

Capacity: 500mg

THC: 80%
