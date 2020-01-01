 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Guice Crystals & Sauce - 1g

Lemon Guice Crystals & Sauce - 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent Lemon Guice Crystals & Sauce - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our naturally formed, pure and potent crystals paired with a high terpene fraction to provide a wider spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. High potency (80-90% THCa) and terpene content (5-12%) is a near perfect representation of the original cultivar.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.