Queso Perro Live Rosin 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

This full-spectrum concentrate packs a real punch. Delivering uplifting, euphoric effects combined with deep relaxation and heightened focus. Benefiting from UK Cheese genetics, it also offers impressive pain relief potential. A complex terpene profile blends flavors and aromas from both parents. Earthy, pine, and diesel notes from Stardawg. Spicy, skunk and cheese notes from UK Cheese. It may sound like an odd flavor combo, but Queso Pero products are a patient favorite.

About this brand

We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.