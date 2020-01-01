 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Tangerine Kush Shatter

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this strain

Tangerine Kush embodies the California sunshine. This cannabis strain got its name for both its citrusy flavor and its halo of bright orange hairs covering the bud. While the effects of this strain are particularly short-lasting, Tangerine Kush is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation, this strain is great for those looking for a lazy day at the beach. Upon first taste, consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, however, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in. If you’re looking for a strain to help you relax, Tangerine Kush may be worth a try.

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.