Mooga
on December 8th, 2019
Good quality towel promoting the logo behind the knowledge to good decision making. Give it as a workout or golf bag towel!
$21.99MSRP
MR CANNABISrc says…”Stay cool and refreshed as the MCrc Prophet goes with you wherever you may go, shouldering your moral resolution about the responsible consumption of recreational cannabis.” The towel is easy to wrap and tie around your forehead for more MCrc team spirit and to cool the sweat off your brow. Use it for outdoor sports and to beat the HOT summer heat.
on December 8th, 2019
Awesome logo and fun way to represent an educated choice will be made. Quality towel with very cool and fun logo.
on November 20th, 2019
Beautifully embroidered cooling towel that's perfect for any outdoor sporting event, working outside or in any situation we're a little cooling-off is desired. This really works and can be easily transported to any outdoor activity.