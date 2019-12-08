 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. MCrc Team Cooling Towel

MCrc Team Cooling Towel

by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

$21.99MSRP

About this product

MR CANNABISrc says…”Stay cool and refreshed as the MCrc Prophet goes with you wherever you may go, shouldering your moral resolution about the responsible consumption of recreational cannabis.” The towel is easy to wrap and tie around your forehead for more MCrc team spirit and to cool the sweat off your brow. Use it for outdoor sports and to beat the HOT summer heat.

4 customer reviews

Mooga

Good quality towel promoting the logo behind the knowledge to good decision making. Give it as a workout or golf bag towel!

Mag3rd

Awesome logo and fun way to represent an educated choice will be made. Quality towel with very cool and fun logo.

Cbo909

Beautifully embroidered cooling towel that's perfect for any outdoor sporting event, working outside or in any situation we're a little cooling-off is desired. This really works and can be easily transported to any outdoor activity.

About this brand

MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Logo
The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP