 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Cover Photo

MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant

Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / "PLEDGE!" "WAIT TILL 25!"
Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / "PLEDGE!" "WAIT TILL 25!"
Facilitates a simple understanding of the subject matter at hand AND emphasizes acute awareness.
Facilitates a simple understanding of the subject matter at hand AND emphasizes acute awareness.
The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM is a small, practical handbook about cannabis that is easy to read.
The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM is a small, practical handbook about cannabis that is easy to read.
MR CANNABISrc Says..."PLEDGE!" "WAIT TILL 25!"
MR CANNABISrc Says..."PLEDGE!" "WAIT TILL 25!"
MR CANNABISrc: The subscript RC stands for Responsible Consumption of Recreational Cannabis
MR CANNABISrc: The subscript RC stands for Responsible Consumption of Recreational Cannabis

About MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP

Books

more products

Novelties

more products

Other apparel

more products

Posters & art

more products

Shirts

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Florida