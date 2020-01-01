 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Monica Vase

by My Bud Vase

This perfectly shaped white porcelain vases with its delicate pink relief flowers are as beautiful as they are functional. The pastel hydrangea flowers are adorned with a mini rhinestone accent that provides just the right amount of sparkle. Monica will highlight any rooms decor. The right gift to share with your closest friends! H: 6 inches W: 3 inches

About this brand

My Bud Vase Logo
From our signature collections to our one-of-a-kind artisan pieces, each My Bud Vase is elegantly crafted to bring art, expression, and discretion to your cannabis lifestyle. Make it a focal point or hide it in plain sight, the choice is yours. Just Enjoy!