My Bud Vase (Bong) - Aurora

by My Bud Vase

Behold the dawn of a new era. Stare in awe as her iridescence shines like a beacon of creativity. An electrical phenomenon characterized by her natural display of colors. Lustrous and luxurious, the magnetism can be felt as you hold this vase. Only seen at a high latitude, she's the perfect partner to take you out of this world. Dimensions H: 8 inches W: 5 inches

From our signature collections to our one-of-a-kind artisan pieces, each My Bud Vase is elegantly crafted to bring art, expression, and discretion to your cannabis lifestyle. Make it a focal point or hide it in plain sight, the choice is yours. Just Enjoy!