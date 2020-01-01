12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Behold the dawn of a new era. Stare in awe as her iridescence shines like a beacon of creativity. An electrical phenomenon characterized by her natural display of colors. Lustrous and luxurious, the magnetism can be felt as you hold this vase. Only seen at a high latitude, she's the perfect partner to take you out of this world. Dimensions H: 8 inches W: 5 inches
Be the first to review this product.