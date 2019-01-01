About this product
Myaderm’s proprietary transdermal Double Strength CBD Pain Cream uses the therapeutic properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) combined with cutting edge transdermal technology to produce fast acting, all-natural pain relief. Now with twice the amount of CBD!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Myaderm
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.