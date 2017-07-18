sugar222256 on July 18th, 2017

This product is amazing, but the customer support is non-existent. We purchased a unit back in February, and it worked great for a short time, then stopped working. We spoke directly with Nick (who I assume is the owner/creator), and he keeps promising that our replacement unit is "being shipped". We have spoken directly with him 3 times and he has said this in all circumstances. He never has given an excuse for why he has lied to us each time, but we keep taking his word at face value and assuming that he is being honest. He lies really well. Repeatedly. Now we aren't getting return phone calls, or return emails. If you are lucky enough to get a unit that is not faulty, you are golden. However, if you encounter issues, may the force be with you. : ) UPDATE: After posting this review, the company made good on their promises.