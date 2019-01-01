 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. MyPress Gen. 2 Rosin Press

MyPress Gen. 2 Rosin Press

by MyPress Solventless

$449.00MSRP

About this product

Best, Personal Rosin Press! Easy • Portable • Lightweight • Efficient For safety, cost, and efficiency, rosin production is the most widely used and preferred method of extraction. MyPress' Gen. 2 Rosin Press empowers growers, clients, and patients with efficiency and convenience. This Cutting-Edge Personal Rosin Press Features: Limited Lifetime Warranty! Compact, Lightweight & Portable Easy-to-Use Functions & Features Little Effort to Exert 6 Tons of Pressure! Adjustable Temperature Control & Plates Front Facing Timer Produces Industry-Standard Yields Fits on the kitchen counter, or in a Backpack! Additional Information Pressure: 6 Tons Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C) Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C) Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds Heating & cooling indicator LEDs Voltage: 110v Power: 1A/120W Plate size: 3.07” x 3.07” Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel Weight: 12.9 lbs Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”

About this brand

MyPress Solventless Logo
MyPress Solventless are the manufacturers of the MyPress Gen 2., the industry's leading lightweight, personal, micro-batch mechanical press