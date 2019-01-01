About this product

Best, Personal Rosin Press! Easy • Portable • Lightweight • Efficient For safety, cost, and efficiency, rosin production is the most widely used and preferred method of extraction. MyPress' Gen. 2 Rosin Press empowers growers, clients, and patients with efficiency and convenience. This Cutting-Edge Personal Rosin Press Features: Limited Lifetime Warranty! Compact, Lightweight & Portable Easy-to-Use Functions & Features Little Effort to Exert 6 Tons of Pressure! Adjustable Temperature Control & Plates Front Facing Timer Produces Industry-Standard Yields Fits on the kitchen counter, or in a Backpack! Additional Information Pressure: 6 Tons Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C) Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C) Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds Heating & cooling indicator LEDs Voltage: 110v Power: 1A/120W Plate size: 3.07” x 3.07” Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel Weight: 12.9 lbs Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”