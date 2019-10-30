tonigirl65
on October 30th, 2019
I learned about Myriam's Hope and CBDA from a local NP clinician who suggested I take it for inflammation and anti-cancer benefits for a skin condition. It's going really well and I'm ready to order my refills.
Our proprietary CBDA oil contains 750 mg+ Hemp Extract CBDA per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Full Spectrum – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *** This product must remain refrigerated while not in use.**** *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*
on October 6th, 2019
Myriam's Hope CBDA has had a very positive effect on my 5-year old daughter. She is more regulated emotionally and in better moods with more energy.
on October 4th, 2019
I love the CBDA. CBD of any brand tends to be a tad sedating to me. This product has a subtle uplifting effect and is very helpful for my mood.