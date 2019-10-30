 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Myriam's Hope CBDA Tincture

by Myriam's Hope Hemp

$85.00MSRP

About this product

Our proprietary CBDA oil contains 750 mg+ Hemp Extract CBDA per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Full Spectrum – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *** This product must remain refrigerated while not in use.**** *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

7 customer reviews

5.07

tonigirl65

I learned about Myriam's Hope and CBDA from a local NP clinician who suggested I take it for inflammation and anti-cancer benefits for a skin condition. It's going really well and I'm ready to order my refills.

stephab

Myriam's Hope CBDA has had a very positive effect on my 5-year old daughter. She is more regulated emotionally and in better moods with more energy.

KateRN

I love the CBDA. CBD of any brand tends to be a tad sedating to me. This product has a subtle uplifting effect and is very helpful for my mood.

About this brand

In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.