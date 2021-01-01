Loading…
Myriam's Hope CBDA Tincture

by Myriam's Hope Hemp
Our proprietary CBDA oil contains 750 mg+ Hemp Extract CBDA per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle.

– Lab Tested
– Full Spectrum
– Made in the USA from Start to Finish
– Sugar Free
– Made with 100% Natural Ingredients
– Wheat Free
– Vegan Friendly
– Less than .3% THC
– Legal in all 50 States

*** This product must remain refrigerated while not in use.****

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*
Myriam's Hope Hemp
In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.