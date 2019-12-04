Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Our proprietary Daily 50 CBD blend contains 1500+ mg CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 50 mg/ml CBD – Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients – Lab Tested – Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy – Full Spectrum – Made in the USA – Sugar Free – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Ships to all 50 States Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on December 4th, 2019
I have been using Myriam's Hope Daily 50 CBD with the CBDA for my son with ulcerative colitis (irritable bowel disease) for 6 months. His health has literally flipped 180 degrees for the better since starting the CBD oils. Previously he had been hospitalized 5 times within 11 months (and not just an overnight hospital stay...2 week stays) because his specialty doctor went through prescribed medication after prescribed medication that failed to keep my son's disease under control. We decided to stop all the traditional prescribed drugs and opt for a CBD solution. I am so glad we did. My son is back to his normal self; happy, energetic, and healthy. His lab test results have shown lowered inflammatory levels. Words cannot express how glad I am that we broke away from traditional medicine with it's baggage of ugly side effects and found Myriam's Hope Hemp!
on November 15th, 2019
I happened upon Myriam's Hope CBD by chance at a local CBD store. I ran out of the brand I had been using for years and was desperate. I'm so glad I found Myriam's. It's my favorite. I use it fibromyalgia and the plethora of side effects that firbro brings (anxiety, insomnia, pain, etc). I take this every night before bed (50-150mg) and occasionally during the day for anxiety and/or pain (25mg). I've looked around. For the quality and quantity, this is the best I've found. The first time I took it (right after getting it locally at the store), I took 25 mg to help with a fibro flare and anxiety I was having. Ten minutes after taking it, I started visibly relaxing and yawning. My husband was shocked at how quickly and well it worked. Sweet relief!
on November 5th, 2019
This product is excellent. I use it for myself, 3 Greyhounds & 2 Macaw parrots & we love it!