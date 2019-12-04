rjkaminski on November 15th, 2019

I happened upon Myriam's Hope CBD by chance at a local CBD store. I ran out of the brand I had been using for years and was desperate. I'm so glad I found Myriam's. It's my favorite. I use it fibromyalgia and the plethora of side effects that firbro brings (anxiety, insomnia, pain, etc). I take this every night before bed (50-150mg) and occasionally during the day for anxiety and/or pain (25mg). I've looked around. For the quality and quantity, this is the best I've found. The first time I took it (right after getting it locally at the store), I took 25 mg to help with a fibro flare and anxiety I was having. Ten minutes after taking it, I started visibly relaxing and yawning. My husband was shocked at how quickly and well it worked. Sweet relief!