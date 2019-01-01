 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Natural Preserve (Nitrogen)

by N2 Preserve

$9.95MSRP

100% safe and effective, food grade nitrogen. Control moisture and humidity, eliminate mold, bacteria and bug/mite infestation. Great for short or long term storage as well as all your edibles. Our .25 oz. can equals approximately 100 applications. Attached, fold-down, stainless steel straw helps reduce cross contamination between uses. Available in 2, 4, 6 and 12 packs to save even more!

From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!