 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Northern Lights #5 Haze Mist Wax 1g

Northern Lights #5 Haze Mist Wax 1g

by Natural Mystic Farms

Write a review
Natural Mystic Farms Concentrates Ingestible Northern Lights #5 Haze Mist Wax 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Natural Mystic Farms Logo
Natural Mystic Farms is a Washington State I-502 licensed, tier 3 producer and processor of marijuana. Located in the sunny valley of Ellensburg, the farm takes advantage of the beautiful growing weather of the east side of the state. We practice organic and sun grown methods, respecting the agricultural traditions of generations past while introducing cutting edge techniques in order to provide our customers with the highest quality flower. What separates our farm from other outdoor producers in Washington is the utilization of the light deprivation method that enables a finished product that meets and exceeds the quality standards set by the best indoor growers. For farm manager Michael Graham, earning the privilege of operating a commercial scale licensed and legal cannabis operation is a dream come true. As an herbsman with decades of experience and dedication to the movement, Ras Michael and his crew at Natural Mystic Farms wake up every morning eager to prove that peace, love and ganja can indeed make the world a better place.