 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CAPS Dreams

CAPS Dreams

by Natureight

Write a review
Natureight Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CAPS Dreams

$29.90MSRP

About this product

Quantity : 30 capsules CBD : 10 mg per capsule Dosage : One capsule per day one hour before going to sleep Storage : In a cool and dry place Are you tired to be tired? Sleeping´s main purpose is helping to recover from tiredness, so as to be able to face each day with all the physical and intellectual resources, fully charged. Sleeping is also essential within memory and maturation of the nervous system. Sleeping problems are something we all face, whether the difficulty lies in falling asleep, waking up in the middle of the night, suffering from insomnia or simply being uncapable of accomplishing a full 8 hour sleep. External factors such as stress, overworking or poor diet may be behind these issues. Our Natureight Dreams supplements may help to reduce fatigue and to improve sleep. Composition Caps DREAMS: Hop and Valerian The combination of Hop and Valerian acts on the brain receptors which enable sleeping, besides naturallymoderating nervous activity. This soothes falling asleep and leads to a healthy night’s sleep. Passion Flower Passion flower contributes to facilitating rest and normal sleeping. It assists to calm down after a moment of excitation. It is recommended for people who feel weak and tired. It helps to induce relaxation. Hemp Extract According to Babson, Sottile & Morabito (2017), who published Cannabis, Cannabinoids and Sleep: “Preliminary research on cannabis and insomnia suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) can have a therapeutic potential for treating insomnia”. Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Natureight Logo
Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the many cannabinoids found inside the plant Cannabis sativa L. Unlike THC, which causes several side effects, CBD has no psychoactive effect, meaning that it does not cause any intoxicating feeling, dizziness or euphoria. Through using the secrets of ancestral remedies, we strive to help modern society in achieving a better life quality.