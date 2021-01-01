About this product

Quantity : 30 capsules

CBD : 10 mg per capsule

Dosage : One capsule per day one hour before going to sleep

Storage : In a cool and dry place

Are you tired to be tired?



Sleeping´s main purpose is helping to recover from tiredness, so as to be able to face each day with all the physical and intellectual resources, fully charged. Sleeping is also essential within memory and maturation of the nervous system.

Sleeping problems are something we all face, whether the difficulty lies in falling asleep, waking up in the middle of the night, suffering from insomnia or simply being uncapable of accomplishing a full 8 hour sleep. External factors such as stress, overworking or poor diet may be behind these issues.



Our Natureight Dreams supplements may help to reduce fatigue and to improve sleep.

Composition Caps DREAMS:



Hop and Valerian

The combination of Hop and Valerian acts on the brain receptors which enable sleeping, besides naturallymoderating nervous activity. This soothes falling asleep and leads to a healthy night’s sleep.



Passion Flower

Passion flower contributes to facilitating rest and normal sleeping. It assists to calm down after a moment of excitation. It is recommended for people who feel weak and tired. It helps to induce relaxation.



Hemp Extract

According to Babson, Sottile & Morabito (2017), who published Cannabis, Cannabinoids and Sleep:



“Preliminary research on cannabis and insomnia suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) can have a therapeutic potential for treating insomnia”.



Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.