The reviews for Sour Banana Sherbet, a hybrid with origins at Crockett Family Farms, compare the bud’s scent profile to fruit yogurt with a similar taste profile that has a hint of banana and lemon thrown in. If you don’t want to dethrone your current favorite, you may want to abstain from this strain. We selected our current best performing phenotype, No.2, that is high in the terpenes Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Limonene. Banana Sherbet and AJ’s Sour Diesel come together perfectly as the parents of this equally sweet and tangy treat. Ideal for anxiety and PTSD, many reviewers report a balance of calm and energy with no paranoia or sleepy side effects. This top shelf strain also boasts excellent pain relief for daily activities along with the mental clarity to keep you focused and on task.
