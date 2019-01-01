About this product
NGW & Dark Matter Coffee team up to produce this great tasting chocolate & espresso bean bar. Rather than attempting to mask the unsavory taste of cannabis in edibles like most other products on the market, we are able to offer a nearly tasteless alternative by utilizing our further distillation processes. Consistent with all of our products, the process begins with CO2 extraction, which is key to a safe product. Our chocolate bars deliver 100mg of THC and taste great too!
