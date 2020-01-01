Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Budder is known for its intense potency and abundance of delicious and fragrant terpenes. Budder gets its name from its creamy yellow whipped consistency. As for versatility, Budder can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping, or even spreading on a joint. Hybrid/Sativa. Blue Dream x Grateful Breath.
Be the first to review this product.