 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 2oz 250mg Water Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

2oz 250mg Water Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by Nature's Way Botanicals

Write a review
Nature's Way Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 2oz 250mg Water Soluble Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

$45.00MSRP

About this product

250mg Water Soluble CBD Full Spectrum Tincture Flavored with Natural Essential Oils. Water Soluble CBD has increased bioavailability. Therefore, meaning that it is much more easily absorbed into our bodies than an oil substance. Our Tinctures are very effective and have a wonderful taste. Available in four different flavors: Lemon, Orange, Cinnamon, Peppermint *All products contain 0% THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nature's Way Botanicals Logo
Natures Way Botanicals LLC is dedicated to providing the knowledge of CBD so that each individual can understand why it works and make an educated decision to try CBD for themselves. We pride ourselves on our quality products and excellent customer service.