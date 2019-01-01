About this product
Regardless of Alien Dawg’s mysterious genetic origin, it has become a staple for any cannabis connoisseur. Take a sniff of the array of pungent and earthy aromas produced by its Hindu Kush and Chem Dawg lineage.
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.