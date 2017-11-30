Balanced Cultivations
Alien Dawg
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Regardless of Alien Dawg’s mysterious genetic origin, it has become a staple for any cannabis connoisseur. Take a sniff of the array of pungent and earthy aromas produced by its Hindu Kush and Chem Dawg lineage.
Alien Dawg effects
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
