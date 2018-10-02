LilKandJitsu
on October 2nd, 2018
Picked some Ewok by Soulshine up from Greenhand in Spokane. This stuff is fire. Nub nub, motherf***er.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Nebula's Ewok won the 2013 Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid with an uplifting high and notes of fresh grapefruit.
on October 2nd, 2018
Picked some Ewok by Soulshine up from Greenhand in Spokane. This stuff is fire. Nub nub, motherf***er.
on July 29th, 2018
This has to be my favorite strain so far. Really easy to inhale with very little coughing or harshness, if any. The high is nice as it gives you a mellow, head in the clouds feeling but still gives you the ability to concentrate during conversations, watching a movie, or playing a video game. I have bought two different companies and both were the same kinda high, just wish I could recall the two company names as I am reviewing after I tossed the packaging. Definitely a good high for conversations as I was quite chatty in game chat. I just really like this strain as it is perfect for chilling at home and putting something on and just laying on the couch with your significant other. I plan on keeping this strain on hand at all times until I find something better.
Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well.