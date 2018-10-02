 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ewok

by Nebula Gardens

Nebula Gardens Cannabis Flower Ewok

Nebula's Ewok won the 2013 Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid with an uplifting high and notes of fresh grapefruit.

LilKandJitsu

Picked some Ewok by Soulshine up from Greenhand in Spokane. This stuff is fire. Nub nub, motherf***er.

BOHICASNAFU

This has to be my favorite strain so far. Really easy to inhale with very little coughing or harshness, if any. The high is nice as it gives you a mellow, head in the clouds feeling but still gives you the ability to concentrate during conversations, watching a movie, or playing a video game. I have bought two different companies and both were the same kinda high, just wish I could recall the two company names as I am reviewing after I tossed the packaging. Definitely a good high for conversations as I was quite chatty in game chat. I just really like this strain as it is perfect for chilling at home and putting something on and just laying on the couch with your significant other. I plan on keeping this strain on hand at all times until I find something better.

Alien Walker

Alien Walker
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. 

Nebula Gardens is a Tier III I-502 licensed producer/processor located in Washington state. Nebula was founded by a group of skilled and experienced growers all well-known from Washington’s medical industry. Led by award-winning Master Grower, Robert Meyer, the company has adopted his organic and natural minded methodologies, and hands on approach to produce only the best quality cannabis in the state. Nebula also is armed with some of the industry’s top award-winning genetics, and a custom-built facility to guarantee consistent production of top-shelf cannabis. Organics are Nebula's specialty. No pesticides, no fungicides, no herbicides, and lots of "TLC" are the keys to growing Nebula's pure and potent premium cannabis. Plants are cared for hands-on by individuals each and every day throughout the growing cycle. Nebula then follows up with rigorous internal quality controls and external lab testing to ensure standards are met for quality, purity, and potency. Look out for an ever-evolving rotation of potent and flavorful strains produced by Nebula, as well as some of the state’s best concentrates. New strains often join the Nebula family as Robert runs a unique and exciting breeding program. This allows Nebula Gardens to always have original one of a kind product from seed to sale.