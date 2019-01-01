About this product

Vegan CBD treats for your pet! Formulated with full-spectrum hemp distillate extract, our vegan pet treats are formulated with organic ingredients and are peanut butter flavored. 30 treats per jar totaling 600mg per jar. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Product contains (30) treats 1 treat = approx. 20mg CBD Ingredients: Organic oat flour, organic banana, organic golden flax meal, organic peanut butter and hemp distillate. These treats can be administered individually or given with your pet’s food.