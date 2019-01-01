About this product

The Nectar Oil 750 contains 750mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in a blend of organic fractionated coconut oil with a mild, sweet honey flavor. The 1 oz (30mL) sweet Nectar Oil bottles are packaged with a glass dropper and shrink banded. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 750mg CBD 1mL = approx. 25mg CBD 1 fl. oz. (30mL) Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil, sunflower oil, hemp distillate and natural flavors. This product is for oral or topical use. This product cannot be vaped.