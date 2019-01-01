 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Muscle & Joint Cream 500mg

by NeuroXPF

About this product

Our CBD pain relief rub is a creamy combination of coconut and olive oils, aloe vera, menthol, cinnamon and our potent CBD isolate. Plus, this CBD rub is enriched with vitamins, omega-3s and moisturizers to help soothe and nourish your skin. Try our CBD cream for muscle pain after a tough workout or competition. It absorbs quickly through the skin and can deliver powerful relief directly to sore muscles and swollen, aching joints. This CBD muscle rub can also deliver rapid relief from arthritis pain and chronic pain. But it’s more than a CBD muscle cream. It’s loaded with effective, skin-loving ingredients that should be an essential part of your daily skin care.

About this brand

