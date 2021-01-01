About this product

Our CBD pain relief rub is a creamy combination of coconut and olive oils, aloe vera, menthol, cinnamon and our potent CBD isolate. Plus, this CBD rub is enriched with vitamins, omega-3s and moisturizers to help soothe and nourish your skin.



Try our CBD cream for muscle pain after a tough workout or competition. It absorbs quickly through the skin and can deliver powerful relief directly to sore muscles and swollen, aching joints. This CBD muscle rub can also deliver rapid relief from arthritis pain and chronic pain.



But it’s more than a CBD muscle cream. It’s loaded with effective, skin-loving ingredients that should be an essential part of your daily skin care.