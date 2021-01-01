 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement

CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement

by New World CBD

Write a review
New World CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement
New World CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement
New World CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement
New World CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Are you looking to take the benefits of CBD every morning or evening? Add our 25mg daily CBD soft gels into your health routine to maximize benefits. New World CBD Broad Spectrum Tincture Oil helps to keep your body in balance by stimulating the endocannabinoid system; a complex network of cannabis-like chemicals and receptors found throughout your brain, central nervous system and immune system.

About this brand

New World CBD Logo
New World CBD is a family-owned company that owns and monitors the entire process from seed to you. Our hemp is following organic principles at our farm in Dundee, Oregon. After harvest, our hemp goes to Salem, OR to the state-of-the-art processing facility. You have our family trust and guarantee in every product. That is why you can find us stocked in national stores like Safeway, Vons, and Hudson News.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review